Kieran Tierney gets working holiday ahead of Celtic return

Kieran Tierney has revealed he will continue training during his brief summer holiday to ensure he is ready for Celtic’s Champions League qualifiers next month.

The dust has barely settled on the 2016-17 season for the defender, who won his fourth Scotland cap against England last Saturday, before the new campaign comes sharply into view with the draw for Celtic’s opening Champions League qualifier taking place next Monday.

Tierney has been granted a few extra days off by his club manager, Brendan Rodgers, but insists he has no problem with the demanding schedule he faces.

“I had four days away after the Scottish Cup Final with Celtic, before joining the Scotland squad, then I have 10 days off to recharge the batteries,” said the 20- year-old.

“I’ll be in along with the rest of the team at Celtic for the start of pre-season training. I might get an extra day or two, but no more.

“That’s the mindset you need as a footballer. If you want to be at the top of your profession, then you don’t get much rest.

“During my time off, I’ll still be working to make sure I’m sharp for pre-season. The sports scientist at Celtic has devised a programme which is unique for each individual. There’s not too much in it, as you won’t lose much fitness in 10 days and you still need to recover and rest after a long season, but I’ll still work hard while I’m on holiday.

“We all know what it’s like now for Celtic, with six qualifying games to reach the Champions League. That’s the way it is in Scotland and we have to knuckle down and get on with it.”

Tierney produced another accomplished display for the Scots, playing in a back three, and claims he was never worried the broken jaw he suffered against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup Final two weeks earlier would rule him out.

“In my mind there was no doubt I’d make it,” he added. “But obviously it was out of my hands. It was down to the doctors and physios to decide if I was okay to play and it was no longer dangerous.

“I just gave my all. I didn’t need to persuade the doctors to let me play.

“They are dead professional and if I wasn’t able to play, then that would be the end of it. But I knew I’d be fine with a gumshield in.

“Centre-back was a new challenge for me, just as playing right-back against Slovenia was the last time, but I don’t mind it. The manager asked me to play there and I’ll play anywhere for Scotland. I’ll give my all and, hopefully, I will do well. We all gave it 100 per cent and we were unlucky not to get the victory.”