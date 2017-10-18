Kenny Dalglish: Old Firm would improve EPL but never get voted in

Celtic and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish believes the Old Firm would ‘enhance the quality’ of the English top flight, but says he can’t see the duo being voted in.

The question of Rangers and Celtic competing in the English Premier League has long been raised, with the English Football League having mulled over the idea of inviting the two clubs during discussions over a shake-up of the English game.

Kenny Miller and Tom Rogic tussle for the ball in an Old Firm clash at Hampden. Picture: John Devlin

But former Liverpool boss Dalglish, speaking to betting site BetStars ahead of Celtic’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, doesn’t think it’ll ever be more than a pipe dream.

He said: “[Celtic and Rangers] would enhance the quality of the Premier League. But then again that doesn’t mean that they will actually get in, because I don’t see how any of the clubs in England would vote for them to come in.

“You wouldn’t vote them in because they are two teams that are going to cause you problems.”

Proposed changes to the English Football League centred on the creation of four 20-team leagues to replace the current three leagues of 24 model and while an invitation for Celtic and Rangers was considered by EFL bosses, the idea was ultimately knocked back during initial meetings.

And Dalglish reckons the quality of the two teams would cause consternation among some clubs south of the Border.

He added: “When you’re worried about avoiding relegation in that particular league or whether you’re worried about promotion, those two teams would add strength to that argument so if you’re in opposition to them you wouldn’t want them.

“They would definitely enhance the Premier League - but I don’t know if we’ll get there.”

Meanwhile, former Rangers midfielder Jorg Albertz has claimed Celtic need to compete in the English Premier League because of a lack of competition in Scotland.