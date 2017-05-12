Juventus attempting to join Celtic’s illustrious treble club

Celtic could be set to welcome new members to the eminent club they founded in 1967 when they completed the league, Scottish Cup and European Cup treble.

Juventus’ progression into the Champions League final where Real Madrid await in Cardiff next month has given them the opportunity to secure the club’s first-ever treble and become the eighth club to achieve the feat in European football.

Gianluigi Buffon celebrates reaching the Champions League final. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

The Old Lady have all but wrapped up their sixth Scudetto in a row – they lead Roma by seven points with three games of the Serie A season remaining. The two teams meet at the Olimpico in Rome on Sunday evening, Massimiliano Allegri men knowing they only need a draw to secure the title.

They then have the opportunity to add the Coppa Italia to their trophy haul on Wednesday when they play Lazio in the final. If they defeat Simone Inzaghi’s men it will be their third consecutive cup success.

Come through the next two games unscathed and all eyes would turn to the Millennium Stadium on June 3, and the meeting with Zinedine Zidane’s glitzy Madrid.

They would be presented with the second opportunity in three years to complete the vaunted treble. Juventus had defeated Real Madrid at the semi-final stage in 2015 to set up a final with Barcelona in Berlin. But a 3-1 defeat prevented them becoming the second Italian team to join the illustrious group. Instead, Barcelona became the first team to do it twice.

Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions accomplished the goal which is now the desire of Europe’s superclubs. The revered Celtic side claimed glory in Portugal against Inter Milan with goals from Tommy Gemmell and Stevie Chalmers, having wrapped up the League and Scottish Cup. In addition they also won the League Cup and Glasgow Cup.

In the last 50 years Celtic have been joined by Dutch duo Ajax (1971-1972) and PSV (1987-1988), Manchester United (1998-1999), Barcelona (2008-2009 & 2014-2015), Inter Milan (2009-2010) and Bayern Munich (2012-2013).

In the same year Celtic won the treble in Europe, Englebert of DR Congo did it in Africa.