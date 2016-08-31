Jozo Simunovic’s move from Celtic to Torino breaks down

Jozo Simunovic’s proposed move from Celtic to Torino has collapsed and the player is expected to return to Scotland.

The central defender has spent the last two days in Italy and looked poised to complete a move to the Serie A club for an estimated £3.5 million.

However, negotiations stalled last night and Simunovic remains a Celtic player.

The Croatian has not featured since January due to injury and has played just 17 competitive games for Celtic since signing from Dinamo Zagreb a year ago.

