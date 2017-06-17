Jonny Hayes looks forward to Champions League with Celtic

The brief period Jonny Hayes worked under Brendan Rodgers as a teenager at Reading immediately after leaving his native Ireland was to the fore as the 29-year-old winger ensured a long-anticipated reunion yesterday by signing for Celtic in a £1.3 million deal.

The Republic of Ireland international agreed a three-year contract with the Scottish champions. In doing so, he brought to a close a hugely successful five-year spell with Aberdeen, who will have Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie on loan with them again next season as part of the deal.

Rodgers has never hidden his admiration for Hayes after being youth coach at Reading when he pitched up there in the summer of 2004, before he moved to Chelsea. The feeling is obviously mutual. “Brendan and I got back a long time and he has [been]… a huge factor in my wanting to come to Celtic,” Hayes said.

“I still remember how well he looked after me when I went over to England. I was away from my family at a young age and he made the extra effort. I hadn’t seen him for a few years until the game at Pittodrie early in the season. He is still the same man.

“He’s brilliant to work for, someone who looks at every little detail and up there with the best coaches I’ve ever worked for. I’m glad I will get the chance to get to play for him again. This move has been in the pipeline for a little while now and I was eager to get it over the line for the last few weeks. It is a dream to come true and I can’t wait to get started.”

That start could come in the Champions League second qualifying round in just over three weeks’ time. Celtic’s non-internationals are scheduled to report to the club tomorrow, with those who have been playing for their countries this month reporting back towards the end of the week. All will have to be prepared for whatever assignment that tomorrow’s draw in Nyon throws up, with Hayes giving the impression it couldn’t be any other way for him after spending a career envious of the opportunity to play in the group stages – which will require Celtic to come through three qualifying rounds.

After posing for photographs in his new colours at Celtic Park, he told the club’s website of his craving to play against the game’s glitterati such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in world football’s most exalted club tournament. “You can’t get away from the Champions League,” he said. “I can imagine it is the reason many players have wanted to come here. Not only is it the size and the stature of the club, Champions League nights and the atmosphere are a massive factor in wanting to come here. Whether you are a football fan or not everyone knows about the atmosphere of these nights at Celtic Park.”

Meanwhile, Celtic yesterday were reported to have rejected claims in L’Equipe that they had lodged a £4.8m bid for 19-year-old Lens centre-back Jean-Kevin Duverne. The player, who made 37 appearances in the French second tier last season but is uncapped at an international level, was first linked with Celtic in January when they signed Ivorian Eboue Kouassi for £2.8m from Russian club Krasnodar.

It is understood Rodgers does have an interest in the player – central defence an area he is determined to strengthen – but that a £5m fee would not be countenanced for a player who remains largely untested after only one season in senior football.