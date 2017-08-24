John Hartson: Celtic could get £50m for Kieran Tierney next year

Celtic could get £50million for left-back Kieran Tierney if they wait another 12 months before selling the defender, according to John Hartson.

The ex-Hoops striker made the claim on BBC’s Sportsound programme while insisting there was no need for the club to part with their highly talented 20-year-old before the transfer window closes next week.

Tierney has attracted interest from some of the bigger sides in England over the past year, as his form continues to impress for club and country.

With the inflated transfer fees down south, Hartson believes another year of playing Champions League football will push Tierney’s value into the stratosphere.

He said: “Celtic are looking at, if a bid was to come in now, £20-25m.

“If Kieran Tierney has another season, if he’s outstanding in the Champions League, playing really well against the top teams, in the spotlight, all over the world being looked at by all the top clubs, all of a sudden, next year or the year after, you’re getting £45-50m for him.

“That’s how inflated these prices are now in terms of everybody paying absolutely massive odds, because the transfers have gone absolutely ridiculous. It’s absurd, the numbers clubs are paying now for players.

“Why on earth would Brendan Rodgers sell Tierney right now?

“If I’m Brendan Rodgers, I’m saying ‘let him have another season here, keep your £25-30m for now, he’s got Champions League football, he loves playing for Celtic’.

“Give him another year, 18 months at this level until he becomes more of a man, more established, more mature physically, then in 12-18 months time, there is no doubt Kieran Tierney will go on and play for one of the top three or four clubs in England, and become one of the best left-backs in Europe.”

