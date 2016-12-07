Joey Barton: No regrets over Rangers switch

Joey Barton insists he has no regrets over his move to Rangers and no bad feelings towards anyone at the club.

The 34-year-old ended his brief and ill-fated spell at Ibrox in November after being ostracised for two months.

The midfielder was suspended following a training-ground row in the wake of a 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park but he says he has no bitterness over the way his high-profile summer move to Glasgow worked out.

Although unable to discuss the incident and discussions which led to his exit under the conditions of his severance deal, Barton told BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was an opportunity I couldn’t let pass. I would do it again. It’s a great football club. It’s a phenomenal place, it’s completely unique.

“The only regret I’ve got is not playing football now. No player wants to miss football when they’re fit, especially not when you’re 34 and you don’t have another 10 years to play and you’re watching Match of the Day and reading the papers and everyone else is playing football and you are like: ‘I would really like to be doing that right now’.

“My last game for Rangers was a defeat in the Old Firm at Celtic Park. Nobody wants to do that, nobody wants to play eight games for a club, you want to have more of an impact, certainly for the amount of backing the fans gave me and the belief they put in me and for the football club to get me there in the first place. So, incredibly disappointed.

“I’ve got no issues with Rangers, Rangers is a fantastic football club. I have no issues with Mark Warburton, no issues with Davie Weir, no issues with anyone on the board.

“Life is too short to look back and hold on to things and think, ‘If I could have played that way, or done it that way, this would have happened’.”

Barton, who has been training with former club Burnley, added: “I’m focusing on the future, I’ve still got that bit about me where I step back south of the border and have an enormous amount of credibility and people want me to come to the football club.

“My phone has rung a number of times about where I’m going to be in January, so I’m lucky.”