Jay Beatty asks Santa for Celtic to win six-in-a-row

Celtic’s most beloved supporter Jay Beatty has made Celtic winning six-in-a-row his number one priority on his Christmas wishlist to Santa.

Jay's letter. Picture: Facebook

The youngster only wants to see Celtic crowned champions yet again at the end of this campaign - along with a little “peace and quiet”.

It’s likely he’ll get his wish, which he’s happy to wait past 25 December for, as Celtic lead the title race by 11 points with games in hand.

In the letter he also asks Santa for a “pretty skirt” for his mum and “nice hair” for his dad.

Jay’s dad posted an image of the list to Facebook, with a message saying: “Christmas is a magical time of the year and Jay’s Christmas wish list was posted off to the North Pole today.

“Hopefully it will make you all smile, believe.”

Jay, who has Down’s Syndrome, was awarded the Ladbrokes Premiership goal of the month last year and is a Celtic FC Foundation Ambassador.

