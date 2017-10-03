Invite Old Firm to England before Barcelona, says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has suggested that Celtic and Rangers should be invited to play in England before Barcelona.

The Arsenal boss was responding to claims that the Catalan giants could be invited to play in the English Premier League, if the region votes for independence from Spain.

La Liga president Javier Tebas stated that Catalan clubs - Barcelona, Girona and Espanyol - would not be permitted to compete in the Spanish top flight in the event of a Yes vote.

And Catalan sports minister Gerard Figueras suggested that the affected sides could ply their trade in another league.

Figueras told Goal: “Elite clubs would choose between challenging in a Catalan league or in a foreign league.”

In another interview, he raised the possibility of Catalan teams in La Liga competing in the Spanish league, or in Italy, France or England.

But Wenger believes that other clubs should be invited to ply their trade in England before Barca.

He told reporters: “I will try to learn Catalan, but if Barcelona want to join the Premier League, it makes things even more difficult for everybody.

“But I don’t think they have got as far as that. It is interesting and there will be incidents on the sporting side as Barcelona are a highly political club.”

But the Frenchman added: “We have enough clubs here with 20 but if you want to go up to 24, we have to invite the Scottish clubs before we go for the Spanish.”

