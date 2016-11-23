Injured Scott Sinclair a doubt for Betfred Cup final

Influential Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair looks to be a doubt for the Betfred Cup final against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The wide midfielder was taken off at half-time during the club’s Champions League clash with Barcelona having suffered a hamstring injury.

Sinclair came up hobbling after he was taken down from behind by Jordi Alba, with the Spanish international receiving a booking for the challenge.

The 27-year-old is Celtic’s second top goalscorer this campaign with 10 goals in all competitions.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic chase MLS star & Brighton midfielder | Ashley handed Rangers megastore | Aberdeen sign Celtic kid

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook