Injured Celtic trio will be fit for Bayern Munich clash

Celtic have been handed a major boost ahead of next week’s Champions League trip to Bayern Munich, with Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Jozo Simunovic all set to return from injury.

Captain Brown and fellow midfielder Armstrong both missed Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers because of hamstring and calf injuries respectively, while central defender Simunovic had to sit out international duty for Bosnia.

All three are expected to miss Celtic’s Premiership fixture at home to Dundee tomorrow but manager Brendan Rodgers is confident they will be available for the clash against German champions Bayern in the Allianz Arena next Wednesday night.

“Scott and Stuart will train on Friday and, although it’ll be too early for Dundee, they will most definitely be ready for Bayern Munich,” said Rodgers.

“Jozo is the same. It wasn’t a [hamstring] tear he had. It was just a slight aggravation and he needed to strengthen it and stay here for treatment. It has come together and he’ll be fine for Munich.

“You see the impact of him and Dedryck Boyata and what they give to the team when they play together in central defence, so that’s huge for us. It’s a big month of big games for us and you want your best players available.”