In pictures: Celtic celebrate lifting league trophy

It was a double celebration for Celtic after the champions clinched an unbeaten league season by defeating Hearts on the same day they were presented with the Ladbrokes Premiership crown.

Brendan Rodgers and his men set all sorts of records on their way to winning the 2016/17 league title and they deserved to celebrate their accomplishments in style following the 2-0 victory, secured through goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.

They are now just one game away from completing an unprecedented unbeaten domestic season across all three of Scotland’s major competitions, not to mention securing the treble when they meet Aberdeen at Hampden next Saturday.

For the meantime, though, the players soaked in the applause and appreciation of the Parkhead faithful after a tremendous league campaign.

Efe Ambrose does his famous somersault. Picture: PA

Patrick Roberts, right, snaps a picture of himself and Moussa Dembele. Picture: SNS

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers (left) with girlfriend Charlotte Searle. Picture: SNS

The Celtic players celebrate in the home dressing room. Picture: SNS

The squad celebrate in front of their fans. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers and Scott Brown share a joke after full-time. Picture: SNS

Kieran Tierney celebrates with the Celtic fans. Picture: SNS

Scott Sinclair (left) with girlfriend Helen Flanagan (right) and daughter Matilda Jessica. Picture: SNS

Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS