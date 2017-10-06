Iconic Glasgow venue to host ‘An evening with Brendan Rodgers’

Celtic fans will get the chance to see manager Brendan Rodgers at the iconic SEC Armadillo venue in Glasgow.

READ MORE - Chris Sutton slams Gareth Southgate over Scott Sinclair snub

The Parkhead manager will be appearing at a special event on Friday 27 October called ‘An Evening with Brendan Rodgers’. The night will publicise the release of his upcoming autobiography - The Road to Paradise.

Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Monday 9 October and will cost £15 each.

A second show at The Waterfront in Belfast will take place the following week on Wednesday 1 November.

Both shows will be hosted by TV presenter and Rodgers’ fellow countryman Eamonn Holmes.

The book will be available for sale from Saturday 28 October from all Celtic stories. A donation has been made by the club to both the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) in relation to the publication.

READ MORE - Why Strachan was right not to pick John McGinn or Callum McGregor