How much would Celtic earn by making Champions League groups stages?

Have your say

Unless they suffer one of the worst defeats in the history of the club when they travel to Astana next week, it’s safe to say that Celtic will be in the Champions League group stages for the second season running.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Aside from the prestige of mixing it with the elite of Europe, getting to the Champions League proper is also beneficial to Celtic in that it nets them lots and lots of cash.

We’ve broken down how much Celtic could earn over the course of this season’s campaign.

READ MORE - Legendary commentator Martin Tyler refers to Rangers as ‘new club’

• Winning the play-off tie against Astana - £1.8m

• Prize for reaching group stages - £11.6m

• Television revenue - £13m

• Prize money for every win in the group stages - £1.37m

• Prize money for every draw in the group stages - £455k

• Qualify from the group stages to reach the last 16 - £5.5m

• Exit the competition in the quarter finals - £6m

• Exit the competition in the semi-finals - £6.8m

• Lose in the Champions League final - £10m

• Win the Champions League - £14.1m

The most Celtic could earn, having won all of their group games en route to lifting the Champions League trophy, would be £54.22m.

Something more realistic, say finishing second in a group with ten points before a last 16 exit, would earn the club £36.5m.

Even a total failure by Celtic’s standards, losing every group game, would see them rake in £26.4m.

READ MORE - Why the referee didn’t stop play before Celtic’s third against Astana