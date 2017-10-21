Hibs 2 - 4 Celtic: How the Celtic players rated

Marks out of ten for every Celtic player after their 4-2 defeat of Hibs at Hampden park to reach the Betfred Cup final.

CRAIG GORDON - 6

A quiet afternoon for the Celtic number 1, despite the concession of two goals. His kicking put Celtic in trouble in the second half.

MIKAEL LUSTIG - 8

A brace in a semi-final, he has the desire fans want to see players take on to the pitch. Slowly becoming a Celtic hero.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 6

A slight drop in the usual faultless performance. There wasn’t the usual connection with Scott Sinclair, while left a lot of space for Martin Boyle to attack in the second half.

NIR BITTON - 7

Solid, composed and rarely fussed. Played Anthony Stokes perfectly in the first-half.

DEDRYCK BOYATA - 6

It was a decent performance for the Belgian until he dallied on the ball and then seconds later conceded the penalty which he protests and you can understand why he was bemused. However, it was foolish to lunge into some as quick as Boyle.

SCOTT BROWN - 6

It wasn’t the controlling, dominant and decisive performance which has been the norm under Brendan Rodgers. Celtic missed his snarl in the middle.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 6

Tried to drive Celtic forward at times and out in one or two dangerous crosses but flitted in and out of the game.

CALLUM MCGREGOR - 7

Takes the ball so well in midfield, allowing Celtic to get goalside of a flat and deep midfield.

PATRICK ROBERTS - 6

Tried his best to take the ball in and go at the Hibs defence but was often doubled up on, while Lustig wasn’t keen on overlapping to create space. Quiet afternoon.

SCOTT SINCLAIR - 5

Anonymous.

LEIGH GRIFFITHS - 7

Another game, another spell in attack with little support. The great thing about Griffiths is he tries to make things happen even when there is little on. He was constantly moving to make options and keep the Hibs defence on their toes. Excellent set pieces.

SUBSTITUTES

JAMES FORREST (for Roberts, 61) - 7

Another positive impact from the bench, involved in both second-half goals.

MOUSSA DEMBELE (for Griffiths, 61) - 8

There is no question this is a fine, fine striker. Netted twice and could have had a hat-trick.

TOM ROGIC (for Armstrong, 73) - 6

An outside of the boot pass straight out of the pitch and an assist.