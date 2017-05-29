Henrik Larsson nets hat-trick in Celtic charity match

Henrik Larsson netted a first-half hat-trick as Henrik’s heroes defeated Lubo’s legends 5-2 in a charity match at Celtic Park.

Lubo Moravcik celebrates after scoring his side's second goal. Picture: SNS

A sell-out 60,000 crowd turned up to see some of their former favourites in action, with Tom Boyd, Neil Lennon, John Hartson, Stiliyan Petrov and Harald Brattbakk among those involved.

Current Hibs boss Neil Lennon was also involved in the entertainment, though he may wish to forget his afternoon after being sick on the field.

Henrik’s heroes stormed out to a 5-1 lead thanks to a hat-trick from the Swedish legend, along with goals from Petrov and Brattbakk.

Kris Commons netted for their opponents before captain Lubomir Moravcik pulled another one back in the second half.

Henrik's Neil Lennon struggles. Picture: SNS

Celtic also paraded the three pieces of silverware captured this season after the current squad clinched the treble with victory over Aberdeen at Hampden the day prior.

Proceeds from the match went towards the Celtic Foundation programme.

Celtic's Patrick Roberts, Leigh Griffiths and Kieran Tierney with the three domestic trophies. Picture: SNS

