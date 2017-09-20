‘He’s a little thin-skinned’ - Chris Sutton fires back at Craig Gordon

Chris Sutton believes Craig Gordon is a little bit “thin-skinned” after the Celtic goalkeeper accused the BT Sport pundit of launching a “campaign” against him.

READ MORE - Craig Gordon accuses Chris Sutton of a campaign against him

The Scotland international No.1 reacted was annoyed by previous comments made by the ex-Celtic striker, who criticised Gordon’s form with the reigning treble-holders.

Sutton answered back on BT Sport’s live broadcast of Celtic’s Betfred Cup clash with Dundee, dismissing the notion that any of his negative analysis was personal.

He said: “Craig’s entitled to his opinion. He could have phoned me. I’m surprised he chose to do it in the way that he did.

“It’s not personal. There is no agenda, there is no campaign. It goes with the territory when you play for big clubs and Craig has made high profile errors - in European football, in the Scotland v England games, big errors. The three league goals Celtic have lost this season he’s been at fault for.

“I put him in my Team of the Week this week. All this personal stuff, it’s absolute nonsense. He’s just a little thin-skinned.”

READ MORE - Watch footage of Rangers fans burning stolen Partick Thistle flags