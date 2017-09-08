Hamilton 1 - 4 Celtic: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player in Celtic’s comfortable 4-1 victory over Hamilton Accies.

HAMILTON

Gary Woods - 4

While there wasn’t much he could have done for Celtic’s first three, his wrist should’ve been stronger for Odsonne Edouard’s debut goal, which squirmed under him and rolled into the net.

Giannis Skondras - 5

Showed his usual tenacity and generally did well in his one-on-one battles but, like many of his team-mates, he was on a hiding to nothing.

Xavier Tomas - 3

His attempt at stopping Scott Sinclair in the build-up to the third goal, where he basically turned his back on the attacker, summed up a very poor night.

Georgios Sarris - 4

Fell asleep for the opening goal and endured a torturous night trying to stop Celtic’s attackers. Says a lot about Hamilton’s defensive performance that he was the best centre-back.

Scott McMann - 3

The youngster has enjoyed a fine start to his season but this was a night to forget. His failed gamble on a through ball to Roberts started the Celtic pressure that would eventually lead to the opener, while he could have done better at goals three and four as well.

Dougie Imrie - 5

Put in a determined shift down the left-hand side, which mainly consisted of trying back to tackle James Forrest.

Darian MacKinnon - 7

The only Hamilton player who you could truly say had a “good” game. He won the majority of his one-on-one battles and never stopped fighting despite the score.

Greg Docherty - 5

The young midfielder was chasing shadows for most of the night.

Ali Crawford - 6

Had a bit of dig about him and caught Scott Brown and co in possession on a couple of occasions. Delivered a great cross for Accies’ goal.

Steven Boyd - 5

Often picked the right option when he got on the ball, but lacked the explosiveness to do anything of note on the counter.

Rakish Bingham - 4

Showed his worth to the side with a his pace and directness on a couple of early attacks but soon fell out of the game completely.

SUBS

Louis Longridge - 5 - Linked up a bit more than Bingham when he came on.

Alex Gogic - 6 - Scored Hamilton’s goal by heading into the net from Crawford’s corner.

David Templeton - n/a - Little time

CELTIC

Craig Gordon - 5

Should have done better at Hamilton’s goal, coming for a cross and failing to get there, allowing Gogic to score.

Mikael Lustig - 8

Didn’t have much to do in defence, but rather than rest easy he drove forward continually to aid the attack.

Jozo Simunovic - 8

A confident display despite concerns over his durability on Accies’ pitch. He played a terrific through ball for Edouard which led to Sinclair’s first goal.

Kieran Tierney - 7

A solid display from the full-back covering at centre-half. He largely kept it simple in possession.

James Forrest - 7

By keeping the shape on the right he allowed Patrick Roberts space to go and express himself in the centre. He would have had a couple of assists on another night.

Stuart Armstrong - 8

Scored the opening goal with a confident run and finish from the corner of the penalty area. Was required to battle in the centre more than he’s used to, due to Celtic’s shape, but did so very well.

Scott Brown - 7

Played a great through pass for Sinclair to score his second. Was partly responsible for Hamilton’s goal after failing to track the run of Gogic.

Callum McGregor - 7

Got an assist by playing a simple one-two with Armstrong. Despite operating in an unusual role he put in a disciplined and industrious showing on the left.

Patrick Roberts - 9

A brilliant second debut by the Manchester City loanee. He continually found pockets of space around the Hamilton rearguard and was a thorn in his 60-odd minutes on the park. Picked up an assist with a perfectly weighted ball for Edouard to score.

Odsonne Edouard - 9

A highly promising debut from the striker on loan from PSG. He showed pace, strength and quick feet throughout. After (basically) setting up the second goal for Sinclair, he netted the fourth himself.

Scott Sinclair - 9

The only blot on his copybook was the two second half chances he missed to complete his hat-trick. As usual he was the most dangerous goal threat on the park and took both his goals well.

SUBS

Jonny Hayes - 6 - Had a couple of flashes of skill when he first came on but soon faded into the background.

Olivier Ntcham - 7 - Played with urgency in the centre despite the game moving at a training ground pace.

Nir Bitton - 5 - Another who should have been aware of Gogic’s run for Hamilton’s goal.