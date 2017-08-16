Green Brigade to return to Celtic Park for Astana clash

Celtic have confirmed club-imposed sanctions against The Green Brigade have been fully lifted and invited the fans group to return in full for Wednesday’s clash with Astana.

The “ultras” group were banned for two games over crowd disorder. Flares were used during the last fixture of the 2016/17 season against Hearts, followed by displaying of illicit banners as Celtic defeated Linfield.

After missing the 0-0 draw with Rosenborg and opening day victory over Hearts, the group then stayed away in protest for last midweek’s 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock in the Betfred Cup, with some members still suspended by the club.

With the ban fully lifted, The Green Brigade will be back for the Champions League play-off first leg with Astana, though Celtic have warned the group to be on their best behaviour.

A statement read: “All season ticket holders entering the Rail Seating Section, including those in the Green Brigade Section, must abide by the Rail Seating Section Code of Conduct. In light of the agreement of all season ticket holders entering the rail seating section to abide by the Code, Glasgow City Council Safety Advisory Group has today confirmed that the remaining season ticket holders who had been suspended can return to Celtic Park.

“The safe operation of the rail seating section at Celtic Park requires effective communication and engagement with the supporters in that area. In the last few weeks the club has engaged with supporters in the Green Brigade section to re-establish the necessary communication and engagement to permit supporters to be readmitted to that section and for it to be operated safely, in consultation with the Safety Advisory Group.

“Safety of all supporters at Celtic Park will always be of paramount importance to the club. The situation will be monitored by the club and the Safety Advisory Group on an ongoing basis.”

