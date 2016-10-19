Glasgow miles better for Erik Sviatchenko and family

Erik Sviatchenko has credited contentment in his personal life as being one of the reasons why he is playing what he describes as the best football of his career, writes Alan Pattullo.

The centre back, pictured, needs to be operating at a high level to ensure he keeps his place for Champions League outings such as tonight’s Group C clash with Borussia Monchengladbach.

Unless Brendan Rodgers switches to a three-at-the-back formation, the Dane is under pressure from a revitalised Jozo Simunovic, with Tolo Koure likely to start such a vital clash.

But he is confident he will asked to reprise his cultured performances at the back for Celtic and keep his growing Glasgow fan club happy. “My twin sister Alexandra just moved here with her boyfriend Emil,” said Sviatchenko, who already had company in the shape of partner Anne and son William Erik. “She [Alexandra] is going to be working here as well. It’s nice to have family over and we explore the city as well. So far we love the place and it’s nice to have them over and they love it as well. There must be something about Glasgow.”

Anne, Sviatchenko’s partner, is employed by the Parkhead club after signing for the Celtic women’s team. Twin sister Alexandra is also set to work for Celtic. “My sister wanted to try something and my girlfriend and I said why don’t you come to Glasgow,” added Sviatchenko. “We know a lot of places and the city and it will be easy for them. They have been staying with us for the last two weeks and now they have found an apartment and Alexandra will join the Celtic Foundation.

“Emil works at Kember and Jones Bakery [a coffee shop in Glasgow]. So my partner and me play for Celtic and Alexandra works, too, a family connection. I am really comfortable here. I think Celtic employ more Danes than anyone else!”

Sviatchenko has urged Celtic to avoid being tourists against Borussia after showing they belong in the group stage of the Champions League following last month’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City.

“The most important thing is that we don’t have the mindset that we are just happy to be in the competition,” he said.