Gianluigi Buffon eyes Celtic draw for ‘electric’ Parkhead atmosphere

Gianluigi Buffon hopes Juventus get Celtic in Thursday afternoon’s Champions League draw.

The Legendary goalkeeper is looking to retire at the end of the current campaign and wishes to play in front of the “electric” Celtic Park atmosphere one final time.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career, including being the most expensive goalkeeper for 16 years, playing in three Champions League finals and winning the 2006 World Cup with Italy.

He ranks the intensity of Parkhead up there with anything else he’s experienced in football and wants to taste it one final time before he hangs up his gloves.

He told the Daily Record: “I want to experience the electricity at Celtic Park again.

“Playing in the Champions League allows you to experience the most exciting venues in Europe. And when you are young, you take it for granted because many other experiences lie in front of you. But the older you become, you understand that there are things that you may not experience again.

“I want to try myself on Bernabeu and Camp Nou again. I want to play a special match on Old Trafford. And I want to experience the electric atmosphere at Celtic Park again.”

