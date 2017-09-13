French paper L’Equipe slam Celtic with rating of 3.2 out of 10

Have your say

Respected French sport paper L’Equipe castigated Celtic’s performance by giving the team an average rating of 3.2 out of 10.

L'Equipe's ratings. Picture: L'Equipe.

PSG waltzed to the win at Celtic Park, handing out Celtic’s heaviest home defeat since a 5-0 loss to Heart of Midlothian in 1895.

The ratings are ingrained in French football culture and are popular attraction for fans and players. High marks are not handed out lavishly, as shown by PSG’s average rating of 6.8 despite their class and dominance.

Midfield maestro Adrien Rabiot and Spanish manager Unai Emery were awarded the highest marks of 8, while Stuart Armstrong and Anthony Ralston were given the lowest of 2.

L’equipe’s Celtic ratings:

Craig Gordon - 3

Anthoyn Ralston - 2

Mikael Lustig - 3

Jozo Simunovic - 3

Kieran Tierney - 3

Scott Brown - 3

Olivier Ntcham - 3

Stuart Armstrong - 2

Patrick Roberts - 4

Scott Sinclair - 4

Leigh Griffiths - 3

Brendan Rodgers - 3

