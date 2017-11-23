French paper L’Equipe give Celtic flops rating of 2.3 after 7-1 defeat

French sport paper L’Equipe has made it plainly clear what they thought of Celtic’s performance against Paris St Germain by giving the team an average rating of 2.3 out of 10.

PSG ran out 7-1 winners despite going a goal down inside the first 60 seconds to a strike from Moussa Dembele.

The lead would only last nine minutes with Neymar equalising, before the roof caved in on Brendan Rodgers’ side. By the end of the match, Neymar had added a second, Edinson Cavani scored a double, and there were goals for Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Dani Alves.

Neymar, Verratti and Adrien Rabiot received the highest scores for the hosts with 8 out of 10. The lowest score in the match was Dedryck Boyata, receiving just 1 out of 10.

Mikael Lustig’s score was not applicable after the defender was taken off with an early injury. Combined, Celtic’s ten remaining players scored 23 rating points between them.

Nir Bitton is the back of the Celtic net as PSG pile on the misery in Paris. Picture: AFP/Getty

Home boss Unai Emery received an 8, while Rodgers was given a 3.

Celtic’s ratings

Craig Gordon - 2

James Forrest - 2

Mikael Lustig - n/a

Dedryck Boyata - 1

Jozo Simunovic - 2

Kieran Tierney - 3

Tom Rogic - 3

Scott Brown - 2

Olivier Ntcham - 3

Callum McGregor - 2

Moussa Dembele - 3

