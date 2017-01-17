Five things you should know about Celtic target Fabio Sturgeon

Portuguese media have linked Celtic with a move for Belenenses attacker Fabio Sturgeon.

Here is the low-down on the 22-year-old who has been compared to Jorge Cadete and earned a cap for Portugal under-21s.

He could be a replacement for Patrick Roberts

The on-loan Manchester City youngster has little more than five months left on his deal with Celtic before he returns to his parent club. Sturgeon, right-footed, can play across any of the attacking positions behind the striker. However, he is not an out-and-out winger in the sense of James Forrest. While possessing a wicked cross, he prefers using his dribbling ability to move infield, picking up the ball in central areas to combine and shoot.

He is well known to Brendan Rodgers

Back in 2014 when the Northern Irishman was Liverpool manager, the English Premier League side were noted with an interest in the then 20-year-old. The Reds were believed to have scouted the player on several occasions. However, even with a low value of around £2.4 million, their interest never materialised in to anything concrete. He has also reportedly been watched by Manchester United.

As his surname suggests he has British heritage

The midfielder was born in Almada, which sits on the south side of the Tagus River, across from Lisbon, to a Portuguese mother and English father. Naturally, this led to links with the country of his ex-pat father, but he has played all his football in Portugal, turning out for local youth teams before coming through the youth ranks at Lisbon-based outfit Belenenses in to the first team.

He has experience

Sturgeon made his debut for Belenenses as a 17-year-old in the Taca de Liga, Portugal’s version of the League Cup, coming off the bench late in a goalless draw. He made one appearance the following season as the club won promotion back to the top-flight. His breakthrough came on the club’s return to Liga NOS, before becoming a first-team regular in seasons 2014/2015 and 2015/2016, starting 58 league games over the two campaigns. He played his part in helping the club back in to Europe where he appeared 10 times in the Europa League. Sturgeon is a regular once again this season as Belenenses sit mid-table. He has made more than 120 competitive appearances for O Belem, netting nine goals.

He has represented Portugal at youth level

Despite rumours of interest from England, Sturgeon represented Portugal at the 2014 Toulon Tournament where he helped his country of birth to a third-place finish, defeating England in the play-off. Following the Toulon Tournament he was rewarded with his debut for the Portugal under-21s by Rui Jorge. As fate would have it the opponents were England. The game finished 3-1 to England, with Sturgeon making his appearance from the bench after the scoring had been completed.