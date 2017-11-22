Five things we learned from Paris Saint-Germain 7-1 Celtic

Paris Saint-Germain recovered from going a goal down after 56 seconds to sweep Celtic aside, defeating Brendan Rodgers’ side 7-1 in the Parc des Princes. Patrick McPartlin gives his take on a tough night for the Hoops.

Celtic desperately need defensive reinforcements

Jozo Simunovic discovered there was only one way to effectively stop Kylian Mbappe. Picture: Getty Images

Brendan Rodgers has said it, the fans have said it and the pundits have said it - Celtic need to bring in a central defender capable of performing on the European stage.

True, Celtic’s hopes weren’t helped with the early loss of Mikael Lustig to injury, leaving his replacement Nir Bitton with the unenviable task of marking Neymar, but Rodgers has known for some time of the need to bolster his backline.

Erik Sviatchenko is still working his way back from injury, Jozo Simunovic has only just recently returned to action himself and Dedryck Boyata has also struggled with injury as well as being prone to the odd error in big games.

Celtic have got away with fielding a makeshift defence on the domestic front but the gulf in quality was all too clear to see against PSG’s fearsome frontline, aided by some at times shambolic defending. Simunovic had a torrid time up against Kylian Mbappe while Boyata never looked comfortable dealing with the threat of Edinson Cavani. That Mbappe was left in acres of space to fire home the fourth goal with all the time in the world summed up the Celtic defence’s night.

Olivier Ntcham is starting to show his quality

A surprise starter in Paris, the young Frenchman showed enough in the centre of the park to give Celtic fans at least one positive to take from the match. Celtic had managed to stem PSG’s attacking flow at the start of the second period but not long after Ntcham was replaced - perhaps with a view to playing him in Sunday’s Betfred Cup final - the floodgates opened as Celtic conceded three goals in six minutes. He has been criticised in the past but on a night to forget for Celtic, Ntcham can be largely happy with his contribution. His replacement, Kouassi Eboue, didn’t offer the same presence in midfield and Celtic looked weaker after the former Manchester City youngster had been subbed.

Dembele is destined for greatness

Moussa Dembele announced his return to the club where he spent eight years as a youngster by silencing the Parc des Princes with just 56 seconds on the clock as Alphonse Areola couldn’t keep out his deflected effort from Ntcham’s corner. Although he was often isolated up front, the France Under-21 international always looked dangerous on the counter-attack, and becoming the first player to score against PSG in this Champions League campaign won’t have gone unnoticed by his many suitors. He had been struggling to replicate the form that won him so many plaudits during his first season at Parkhead but on the evidence of the past few weeks, he’s rediscovered the magic touch.

Scott Brown had a night to forget

So often the driving force domestically, Brown gave the ball away in the lead-up to PSG’s equaliser and looked lost for the rest of the evening. The Celtic skipper went some way to redeeming himself with a wonderful through ball for Dembele in the second half during a rare attack, but found it hard to impose himself on the game and was overshadowed by his younger colleague Ntcham. It shouldn’t be overlooked, however, that Brown was up against real quality in the PSG midfield. Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot and Julian Draxler have nearly 70 international caps between them while Verratti has made over 210 appearances for PSG and Rabiot 174. And none of them are over 25 years of age.

PSG are a good bet to win the competition

Ignoring the gulf in quality and the fact they bagged seven goals, PSG surely have a great chance of winning this year’s Champions League. The Ligue 1 side has quality in abundance all across the park and will comprehensively defeat teams far better than Celtic as the competition progresses. Even without first-choice midfielder Thiago Motta, his replacement Draxler slotted in to PSG’s trio in the centre of the park with ease. That Unai Emery could bring on Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore as substitutes demonstrates PSG’s strength in depth. With 24 goals for and just one against, there won’t be many teams looking forward to taking on the Parisian giants.

