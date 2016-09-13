Fans to be given Catalan flags at Barcelona v Celtic match

THOUSANDS of Catalan independence flags are to be handed out to fans at the FC Barcelona v Celtic game tonight at the Camp Nou stadium.

30,000 esteladas are likely to be handed to fans tonight.

Drets are currently suing Uefa for “violating Catalans’ basic human rights” in the face of a recent ban on the flags.

Independence supporters are furious at the football association’s decision at the recent King’s Cup final between Barcelona and Sevilla.

The ban was overturned after a judicial review sided with Drets, allowing supporters to fly the flags.

This dispute follows a €30,000 fine for FC Barcelona after supporters waved esteladas at the Champions League final in Berlin last year. They were also fined €150,000 for allowing esteladas to be shown at Champions League games at Camp Nou throughout the 2015-2016 season.

Drets are challenging these sanctions.

A spokesperson told The National: “The estelada is a completely legal symbol in Spain, which makes Uefa’s attitude even more difficult to understand.

“In the face of this situation, the Catalan Assembly (ANC), Òmnium Cultural, Platform for Catalan Sports Teams and Drets will continue to coordinate a common front both in terms of mobilisation and through legal channels.”

Dozens of volunteers have been lined up to hand out the flags which have been supplied by the ANC, Òmnium Cultural, the Platform for Catalan Sports teams and Drets.

Fans are being asked to wave the flags as the players first take to the field, and again at 17 minutes, 14 seconds into both halves, to mark the end of the Siege of Barcelona in 1714.

