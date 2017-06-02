Fans speculate after Jonny Hayes deletes Twitter history

The widely rumoured story of Jonny Hayes moving to Celtic gained further momentum on social media today when the player deleted a significant number of his tweets.

Hayes used the service DeleteAllTweets.com, which removed every single tweet the player had ever sent out prior to today.

The automated message from Hayes’ account read: “I just registered to DeleteAllTweets.com to delete all my Tweets instantly!”

Supporters speculated whether the player was deleting his tweets in case anything negative about Celtic was available for supporters to find in his tweet history.

His Aberdeen team-mate of last season, Ryan Christie, was forced to apologise to Dons fans after his loan move from Celtic when a prior message was found where he referred to the club as “sheep sh**ing b******s”.

After realising the message had been tweeted out to his 22,000 followers, Hayes deleted it.

He later insisted it was a mistake, tweeting: “Anybody on here a bit of a tech geek? Basically deleted my twitter but need to get it back?... anyone clued in?”

Hayes has reportedly been the subject of a £1.2million bid from Celtic.

