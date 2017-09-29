Ex-Celtic owner Fergus McCann takes Glasgow Central station tour

Former Celtic owner Fergus McCann was a surprise visitor to Glasgow Central as he took the station’s tour today.

The businessman and entrepreneur, who left Celtic nearly 20 years ago, was pictured on social media with station worker Paul Lyons, with the caption: “It was a great pleasure to have Fergus on this afternoon’s tour. He thoroughly enjoyed himself.”

Naturally, McCann was wearing his trademark ‘bunnet’ for the tour.

Lyons, a Celtic fan, said on Twitter that he had been surprised to have McCann on the tour, adding: “I was a wee bit [gobsmacked] but I calmed down. I was a bit taken aback.”

Lyons confirmed that McCann was planning on attending Celtic’s home match with Hibs at Parkhead on Saturday.

McCann, who became owner of Celtic in March 1994, is credited with saving the club from bankruptcy and was responsible for restructuring the club and floating it as a plc on the London Stock Exchange, raising £14 million that provided funding for the redevelopment of Celtic Park.

After taking control over Celtic in 1994, McCann insisted that he would only remain at the club for five years and in September 1999, the businessman put his majority stake in the club up for sale.

He eventually sold his shares for £40 million, a profit of more than £30 million on his initial investment. His departure left Irish billionaire Dermot Desmond as the largest individual shareholder with a 20 per cent stake in Celtic.