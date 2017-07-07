Ex-Celtic midfielder Evander Sno retires from football

Ex-Celtic midfielder Evander Sno has retired from football after a series of off-field problems.

The Dutch midfielder spent two seasons at Parkhead, winning two SPL titles and the Scottish Cup before joining Ajax in 2008.

Sno, 30, was cleared of attempted murder in April following a 2013 incident that left two men seriously injured.

His heart stopped during a game in 2010, and he had another scare two years later.

Sno rejoined RKC Waalwijk for a third spell earlier this year, but has now been released by mutual consent after admitting he struggles with the journeys from his Amsterdam home.

Waalwijk football coordinator Ton Verkerk said: “Evander has had a tough time in his private life, and his situation has been swallowing up most of his time and energy.

“He has told us he has a lot of difficulty with the distance between Amsterdam and Waalwijk. He asked the club to consider a solution together with him.”

Sno has also played for Bristol City, NEC Nijmegen, Den Haag and Belgian club Westerlo.

