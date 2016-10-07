England plot swoop for Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele

The England national team set-up is planning an attempt to persuade Celtic’s 13-year-old starlet Karamoko Dembele that his international future lies south of the border, according to the Daily Mail.

Dembele made headlines earlier this week when he made his debut for Celtic under-20s despite being a full six or seven years younger than most of his team-mates.

The player previously caught the imagination of Celtic fans when he appeared in viral videos, showing off some amazing dribbling skills at a youth tournament.

He is eligible to play for Scotland having lived here since he was five years old. It is understood Dembele wants to play for both Celtic and Scotland rather than switch allegiances.

However, that won’t deter England officials, who hope the youngster can be lured into playing for England. He is eligible to represent the Three Lions having been born in London, while selecting his parents’ native country of Ivory Coast is also an option.

Dembele could make his Scotland bow later this month in the Victory Shield, a tournament for under-16s.

