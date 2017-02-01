Efe Ambrose left in limbo over move to Blackburn Rovers

Celtic defender Efe Ambrose is still waiting for confirmation that his loan move to Blackburn Rovers will go ahead.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The move looked to be off earlier on transfer deadline day before it was resurrected at the 11th hour with Ambrose telling reporters the deal was done.

All the requisite paperwork was received by both the Scottish and English football governing bodies prior to the 11pm deadline, however they are still waiting on a work permit to be granted.

Blackburn are confident the deal will be confirmed, but until then Ambrose is left to sweat over his immediate future.

The 28-year-old Nigerian has not played a minute of football since starting in Celtic’s Champions League trip to Astana way back in late July.

With his contract up in the summer, his exit from Celtic Park looks assured regardless, but the move to the English Championship could represent an opportunity to gain first-team exposure while he ponders his next career destination.

Meanwhile, Motherwell failed in an attempt to sign Nadir Ciftci before the window closed. The striker, who similarly hasn’t played since July, will remain at Celtic for the remainder of the campaign unless the Hoops decide to release him early from his contract.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic deny Dembele bid | Rangers will sell prized assets | Cathro defends signing policy