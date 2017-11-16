Dorus de Vries signs one-year contract extension with Celtic

Have your say

Dorus de Vries has penned a new contract with reigning champions Celtic.

The Dutch goalkeeper has played back-up to Craig Gordon since losing the No.1 job in September last year.

Since then the 36-year-old has played only once for the first-team in the recent 1-0 victory at home to Dundee.

Despite his lack of playing time, de Vries has committed himself to Brendan Rodgers’ side until the summer of 2019.

The ex-Dunfermline Athletic stopper played under Rodgers at Swansea City and decided to reunite with his old boss in the 2016 transfer window.

