Done deal: Celtic sign PSG striker Odsonne Edouard on loan

Celtic have completed the season-long loan signing of French striker Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain with an option to purchase him on a permanent deal from their Champions League rivals next summer.

The 19-year-old, a prolific scorer for his country at youth international level, arrived in Glasgow last night and will be formally unveiled by the Scottish champions at a media conference today.

The transfer deadline day deal saw Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who travelled to Paris last week to initiate the move for Edouard, bolster his striking options for the forthcoming Champions League group stage campaign which will see his squad face PSG, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht.

Uefa regulations mean that Edouard, who will provide competition up front for Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele, will be able to play against his parent club in the tournament. Celtic kick off their Group B campaign at home to PSG on 12 September.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Celtic, one of the world’s truly great football clubs, and I can’t wait to wear the famous Celtic jersey,” Edouard told the official Celtic website.

“I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and we will work hard together to bring our fans as much success as possible.”

A product of the Paris Saint-German youth academy, helping their elite side reach the Uefa Youth League final last year where they lost to Chelsea, Edouard was loaned to Toulouse last season.

He scored just once in 17 appearances for Toulouse and his spell at the club was cancelled in March this year following his involvement in an airgun shooting incident from a car which injured a pedestrian. He received a suspended four-month prison sentence for the offence.

Edouard became Celtic’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, following the permanent deals for Jonny Hayes, Kundai Benyu and Olivier Ntcham along with this week’s return of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan.

Transfer deadline day also saw Rangers make their 11th signing of the summer with Welsh international left-back Declan John arriving on a season-long loan from Cardiff City. As the 22-year-old arrived, there was another departure from Ibrox as striker Joe Dodoo moved to English League One club Charlton Athletic on loan until January.

Rangers failed, however, to strike a deal to sign Jamie Walker from Hearts.