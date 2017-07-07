Dedryck Boyata out for three months with knee injury

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will be out for up to three months with a knee injury.

The Belgium international - who established himself as a regular starter in the second half of last season - will miss Celtic’s Champions League qualifying campaign after suffering medial ligament damage during a friendly draw with Slavia Prague on Tuesday.

Assistant manager Chris Davies said: “It looks like a pretty bad knee injury really. The timeline we are looking at at the minute is up to three months, but we’re always optimistic and we will see what we can do.”

