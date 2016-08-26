Dates and TV info on Celtic’s Champions League matches

Although they’ve been handed an incredibly tough draw, after two years absent from the competition, Celtic fans are salivating at the prospect of mixing it with European football’s elite once again.

Here is everything you need to know about when Celtic’s matches will take place and how to watch them.

CELTIC’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALENDAR

Tuesday 13 September

Barcelona v CELTIC

Wednesday 28 September

CELTIC v Manchester City

Wednesday 19 October

CELTIC v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tuesday 1 November

Borussia Mönchengladbach v CELTIC

Wednesday 23 November

CELTIC v Barcelona

Tuesday 6 December

Manchester City v CELTIC

• All games have a 7.45 kick-off time.

• All matches will be shown live on BT Sport. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to the Champions League and screens up to eight fixtures live simultaneously through the channel’s interactive service.

