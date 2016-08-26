Dates and TV info on Celtic’s Champions League matches

Although they’ve been handed an incredibly tough draw, after two years absent from the competition, Celtic fans are salivating at the prospect of mixing it with European football’s elite once again.
Here is everything you need to know about when Celtic’s matches will take place and how to watch them.
CELTIC’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE CALENDAR
Tuesday 13 September
Barcelona v CELTIC
Wednesday 28 September
CELTIC v Manchester City
Wednesday 19 October
CELTIC v Borussia Mönchengladbach
Tuesday 1 November
Borussia Mönchengladbach v CELTIC
Wednesday 23 November
CELTIC v Barcelona
Tuesday 6 December
Manchester City v CELTIC
• All games have a 7.45 kick-off time.
• All matches will be shown live on BT Sport. The broadcaster has exclusive rights to the Champions League and screens up to eight fixtures live simultaneously through the channel’s interactive service.
