Craig Gordon to start for Celtic against Manchester City

Craig Gordon will start for Celtic tomorrow night when the Scottish champions take on Manchester City in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers revealed the Scottish international will get the nod ahead of Dorus de Vries after the Dutchman sustained an injury in the 6-1 win over Kilmarnock.

Gordon has been the No.1 at Celtic for each of the past two seasons, but found himself playing second fiddle to De Vries following the former Nottingham Forest stopper’s arrival in Glasgow.

He’ll now get the chance to prove his worth when Pep Guardiola’s English Premier League leaders travel to Parkhead tomorrow.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Manchester City ‘not favourites’ at Celtic | FA to axe Allardyce? | Gordan Petric to St Mirren

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY