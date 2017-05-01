Chris Sutton picks eight Celtic players in team of the week

BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has selected eight Celtic players in his Ladbrokes Premiership team of the week.

The retired striker rewarded his former club’s stars following the 5-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

Setting out the select XI in a 4-4-2 formation, Sutton plumped for an all-Celtic back four of Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Erik Sviatchenko and Kieran Tierney.

Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and Scott Sinclair all took up residence in the midfield, while striker Leigh Griffiths was one of the two picked up front.

It means Craig Gordon, Patrick Roberts and Callum McGregor were the only members of Celtic’s starting XI on Saturday not to make Sutton’s team.

The only three non-Celtic players included were Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, Dundee midfielder Mark O’Hara and Ross County attacker Liam Boyce. The latter bagged all four goals in his side’s 4-0 victory over Highland derby rivals Inverness CT.

