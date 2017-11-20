Chris Sutton: Celtic sold Virgil van Dijk ‘on the cheap’

Chris Sutton believes former club Celtic sold star defender Virgil van Dijk on the cheap.

Virgil van Dijk moved to Southampton in 2015. Picture: John Devlin

The BT Sport pundit has called on the Parkhead side not to do likewise with Moussa Dembele, saying the striker is worth £30million.

When asked to justify how Dembele could be worth so much on Twitter, Sutton responded: “How much is Van Dijk worth now?? Celtic sold him on the cheap... Now he’s the most wanted centre back in the EPL...That’s how.”

Van Dijk moved to Southampton at the conclusion of the summer transfer window in 2015 for a fee of £13million.

He’s proven to be a smash hit at St Mary’s, starring in the centre of the defence and being subject of speculation regarding a move to Liverpool, which could cost as much as £70million.

