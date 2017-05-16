Chris Davies: More to come after ‘brilliant year’ at Celtic

Chris Davies reflected on a “brilliant” first year as assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic as the champions hope to finish the domestic season unbeaten and with a treble.

Ahead of their Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Partick Thistle at Firhill tomorrow night, Celtic are 44 domestic games unbeaten since the start of the campaign and would complete the clean sweep with victory over Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on 27 May.

It represents a remarkable first season for Rodgers, who took over from Ronny Deila on 20 May, 2016 with around 13,000 fans turning up to Parkhead three days later to welcome him to the club.

“We knew what a big club Celtic was before we came and it hasn’t disappointed,” said Davies. “We have had a brilliant year here professionally and personally and there is still a lot more to come.

“We have a big couple of weeks coming up but it has been a brilliant year.

“What we want to do is give the fans a team they are proud of, that is all you want to do at a football club and I think we have done that this year and we want to keep doing that.

“I will never forget the day we came up to see Brendan being unveiled. It was the first time I had been to Celtic Park and when you saw it you knew what an amazing club it is.” While enjoying this season’s domestic success Davies is looking for Celtic to make strides in Europe next season.

He added: “We want to be at the highest level, representing Celtic and making our fans proud on the biggest stage and that is what we are aiming for and really want to do.

“Celtic is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the big clubs in the world want to be a force in European football as well.”