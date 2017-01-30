Chelsea want Moussa Dembele as Celtic demand £40m - reports

Chelsea are ready to make a move for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, though they’ll have to cough up £40million to push through the transfer, according to Sky Sports.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The English Premier League leaders had previously made two offers for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, and now seem to have turned their attentions toward his younger team-mate.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted on numerous occasions that Celtic are not interested in selling Gordon to Chelsea, and they seem to have applied the same hands-off tactic with Dembele, putting a massive £40million price tag on the player.

Dembele has impressed in both domestic and European football since joining from Fulham for a paltry £500,000 compensation fee last summer. A number of elite clubs from around Europe have been linked with his signature.

If he were to go for a fee even close to Celtic’s valuation, the 20-year-old would smash the current transfer record for a player leaving Scottish football, which is current held by ex-Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama who moved to Southampton for £12.5million in 2013.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Rangers ‘not trusted to pay fee’ | Sunderland want Tierney | Hibs eye Efe