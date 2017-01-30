Chelsea make second bid for Celtic keeper Craig Gordon

Chelsea have made a second bid of £4million for Celtic’s international goalkeeper Craig Gordon, according to Sky Sports.

The English Premier League leaders are looking for a back-up to Thibaut Courtois with current No.2 Asmir Begovic expected to move out on loan.

They had an initial £3million offer rejected out of hand by Celtic last week. Manager Brendan Rodgers has consistently stated that the goalkeeper is not for sale.

Talking about the 4-0 victory over Hearts, when asked if he expected Gordon to stay, Rodgers said: “Yes. He’s very much a part of what we’re trying to do here. It’s very hard to replace a player of that quality. How he’s developed over the last six months has been fantastic.

“I really want him here, to get him on a new deal and we can continue to move the whole club forward.”

