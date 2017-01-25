Chelsea consider move for Celtic keeper Craig Gordon - reports

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has been included on a three-man shortlist by Chelsea as the English Premier League side search for a new goalkeeper, according to the Telegraph.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Chelsea will look to add to their squad if current reserve stopper Asmir Begovic is allowed to join Bournemouth later this month.

Gordon, 34, has experience of playing in England’s top flight from his five years at Sunderland, who he joined from Hearts for £9 million back in 2007.

After spending two years out through injury, the Scottish international resurrected his career with Celtic and, for the most part, has been the club’s No.1 since signing in the summer of 2014.

Gordon’s contract doesn’t expire until next summer so Chelsea would be required to pay a fee for the player, with the Telegraph speculating that Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dominic Solanke or Ola Aina, three players Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admires, could head north on loan as part of the deal.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic target too good for Scotland | McKay won’t go on the cheap | Christie deletes Twitter

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook