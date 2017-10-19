Charlie Nicholas: Brendan Rodgers will get bored if Celtic don’t spend

Charlie Nicholas has warned Celtic they need to spend in order to compete with bigger clubs in Europe, or risk losing manager Brendan Rodgers.

The ex-Celtic star thinks the Northern Irishman will get bored merely dominating the domestic scene and pine for a club which gives him a chance of competing on the continent.

Celtic lost 3-0 to Bayern Munich in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night and could have suffered a heavier defeat had the hosts not passed up several other opportunities.

Nicholas claims the Celtic board are not giving their manager the best chance to succeed by failing to spend money on more marquee players.

He told Sky Sports: “Celtic have always gone on the cheap route.

“I used to be quite hard on Celtic at this level because it is the true judgement, for me. It’s not domestically because they’re far too good for everybody.

“Can they get to that top level? You can if you build the right way.

“But I don’t know if Brendan will stick around long enough to build the right way because he will eventually get bored of the domestic scene.

“If they don’t give him extra money - and I’m not talking about consistently spending about £7million or £8million on players because they can’t go any higher than that. But to maybe break the barrier for wages on one or two.”

