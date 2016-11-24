Champions League rival tweets sympathy to eliminated Celtic

Celtic’s exit from the Champions League has been met with sympathy from a group rival.

Borussia Moenchengladbach’s official account tweeted Celtic offering their “commiserations” following the Hoops’ defeat to Barcelona last night which consigned them to bottom place in Group C.

While the German club said they wished both sides could progress, neither can qualify for the knockout stages. Moenchengladbach can console themselves with a place in the last-32 of the Europa League with their third-place finish.

There is a mutual respect between both clubs with the Germans becoming the latest in a number of European clubs, including both Barcelona and Villarreal, who have bonded with the Celtic Park side.

When the club’s met each other in Glasgow in October, Moenchengladbach brought to attention an Edinburgh pub’s blackboard advertising the game, referring to them as ‘A German Team’ to avoid having to spell and write the full name.