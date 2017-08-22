Celtic wonderkid Karamoko Dembele nets superb goal at Hibernia trophy

Have your say

Wonderkid Karamoko Dembele was awarded with the Player of the Tournament accolade as Celtic’s youngsters reached the final of the Hibernia trophy in Dublin.

The 14-year-old lit up the under-15 competition, including scoring a terrific goal that was captured on video and later uploaded to Twitter.

The Scottish side would eventually lose 2-0 to Ipswich Town in the final, by which point Dembele’s star had continued to rise.

The youngster is the most exciting youngster to come out of Scotland in recent years, with several elite clubs from around Europe tracking his progress.

