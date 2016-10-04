Search

Celtic ‘wonderkid’ Karamoko Dembele makes under-20s debut

Karomoko Dembele made his debut for Celtic's under-20s in their win over Hearts. Picture: John Devlin

Celtic have handed 13-year-old Karamoko Dembele his debut for their under-20 team.

The under-13s midfielder came on in the 81st minute of Celtic’s 3-1 victory over Hearts in the SPFL Development League.

A report on the Celtic website read: “The diminutive playmaker didn’t look out of place and played his part in the closing stages.”

The schoolboy’s skill and talent had previously been flagged up to a wider audience in a series of online video clips.

