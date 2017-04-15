Celtic won’t hold back in Dingwall, says Brendan Rodgers

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers will not hold back against Ross County with their Hampden date against Rangers coming just seven days later.

The Parkhead side already have the Ladbrokes Premiership title in the bag, but Rodgers is keen to ensure they go into their William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final with their momentum intact.

When asked whether he would keep the Rangers game in mind when he selects his team for today’s Dingwall encounter, Rodgers said: “Not really. I’m clear, myself and the coaching staff, how we approach the game.

“What’s important is you don’t lose rhythm and momentum. That’s key.

“But there’s no holding back. We go there to win the game.”

The former Liverpool manager added: “It will be a tough game. They are obviously fighting now. They know where they will be for the remainder of the season after our game. I really enjoyed my wee trip up there. It’s a lovely stadium, pitch was really nice. Jim McIntyre has done an excellent job there with his staff.”

Celtic have another motivation in not taking their foot off the gas as they bid to keep their unbeaten domestic season going. However, Rodgers said: “We are just going into each game. It’s not necessarily about wanting to purely keep the unbeaten run. Our focus has always been on to the next game.

“If we can do that and keep up the performance level then we have a chance of doing that.

“The players have consistently been outstanding this season in their approach and the quality of their game. So we just have to keep that going.”

The running total is currently 39 games unbeaten domestically, with potentially eight games remaining if Celtic reach the Scottish Cup final.