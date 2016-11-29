Celtic ‘won’t get carried away’ in pursuit of treble

Craig Gordon will enjoy the afterglow of Celtic’s Betfred Cup final success on Sunday and let others talk of a possible domestic treble.

The Hoops cruised to a 3-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park to capture the club’s 100th trophy and the first for manager Brendan Rodgers since he took over in the summer.

The Parkhead side are favourites to make it six Ladbrokes Premiership titles in a row and on Monday night were drawn away to Albion Rovers or Queen of the South in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

While a clean sweep of Scottish honours is more than a possibility this season, the goalkeeper refused to speculate.

“We have a few league games coming up now that we need to concentrate on,” Gordon said.

“The second cup competition hasn’t even started. So we will concentrate on the league for the next few weeks and we will keep putting points on the board and making it difficult for people to catch us

“It’s a long way away. Everybody else will be starting to talk about that but we have a lot of games between now and the end of December, so that’s the next thing to concentrate on.”

Gordon has not conceded a domestic goal since he won his place back from Dorus de Vries in September.

The 33-year-old credited his team-mates for the side’s solidity in Scotland.

He said: “It’s been going well since I have been back in the team, especially here in Scotland where we have not lost a goal since I came back into the team.

“That’s not just down to me, that’s everybody, the guys in front of me right throughout the park, people putting people under pressure and stopping teams creating chances.

“It looks good for us guys at the back but it’s a team effort.

“There’s still work to be done, we still want to keep improving. We never want to stand still and think we are where we want to be.

“There are always ways to improve and we will be looking to do that for the remainder of the season.”

