Celtic withhold Old Firm ticket money to pay for toilet damage

A row has erupted between Celtic and Rangers after it emerged Parkhead bosses withheld ticket money from the Hogmanay Old Firm match from Rangers.

Celtic have kept £40,000 owed to Rangers after failing to recoup money to repairs to damaged Celtic Park toilets.

A minority of Rangers trashed the away end toilets during an Old Firm tie in last September.

The incident was captured on a mobile camera, which showed panels being ripped off the ceiling. Cubicles were also destroyed and toilet seats torn away.

Rangers bosses indicated that talks with Celtic were ongoing, claiming they had also been left with a bill for repairs after the New Year’s Eve clash.

A deal agreed between the two clubs ensures that the away team sells their own tickets and passes on the proceeds to the host club.

Rangers had expected £340,000 in ticket sales from Celtic for the Hogmanay match.

But Celtic reportedly decided to keep some of the proceeds to pay for the estiimated £40,000 bill to pay for toilet repairs.

The club insisted last night that the row with Rangers had been settled with Ibrox chiefs.