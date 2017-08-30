Celtic winger Jonny Hayes in the dark about Cardiff rumours

Celtic winger Jonny Hayes has insisted he knows nothing about rumours that he could be loaned to Cardiff barely two months after heading to Glasgow.

The 30-year-old, who is currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, joined Celtic from Aberdeen in June but has found himself at the centre of speculation that he could be heading for South Wales as the transfer window draws to a close.

Asked if there was anything in the talk, Hayes said: “No, not that I know of, anyway.

“To be honest with you, you just see these sort of things on social media crop up now and again, but nothing that I know of, anyway.

“It was actually one of my pals sent me a screenshot of something or other and he said, ‘Any truth in that?’.

“As far as I’m aware there’s none, anyway, so I’m not exactly sure where it came from.”

Cardiff did have an interest in Hayes earlier in the summer, but the player’s relationship with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, under whom he worked as a trainee at Reading, and the chance to play Champions League football proved decisive.